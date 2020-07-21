Vicki Kay Moon, 64, of the Danville community, passed away Saturday, July 11, 2020 at the Wilmington Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.

Vicki was born July 11, 1956 in Wilmington, Ohio, the daughter of the late Hugh E. and Margaret (Leininger) Cadwallader.

Beside her parents, Vicki was preceded in death by her husband, James "Jim" Moon; and sister and brother-in-law, Jane and Tom Mahoney.

Vicki is survived by one brother and sister-in-law, Edward "Eddie" and Jane Ann Cadwallader of the Danville community; three nephews, Deron (Joellen) Cadwallader, Jeff Mahoney, Mark (Jenny) Mahoney; two nieces, Jonda (Charles) Davidson, Kristin (Steele) Murray; and several great and great great nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends.

Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, July 27, 2020 at the Hamer Township Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9-10:30 a.m. at the Thompson Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Social distancing will be observed during visitation and services. They ask, if you are feeling ill or have a temperature Monday, please leave the family a condolence on Vicki's online quest book at www.thompsonfuneralhomes.com.

Memorials may be made to the donor's favorite charity.

