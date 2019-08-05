Vincent Max Uetrecht, Jr. of Oregonia, Ohio, passed away August 3, 2019 to be with the Lord.

Vince was born January 25, 1933 in the family farmhouse in West Chester, Ohio, the first-born son of Vincent Max Uetrecht, Sr. and Thelma Armstrong Uetrecht.

He was a devoted son, husband, father, farmer, conservationist and friend to all.

Vince was the beloved husband of Carol Kuhlmann Uetrecht and father of Karen Uetrecht (Andrew Burst) of Arlington, Virginia, Donna Pitman (Greg Pitman) of Loveland, Ohio and Daniel Uetrecht (Jodi Uetrecht) of Oregonia, Ohio.

Even as a child Junior could be found at his father's side in the dairy barn and fields. He was drafted in 1953 into the U.S. Army, where he served honorably in Germany until 1955.

Following his service, Vince eagerly returned to the family farm in West Chester, where after marrying Carol, he moved in 1959 to the new family farm on Clarksville Road where he lived the remainder of his life working the land, raising family and livestock and contributing to the community. There was many a local boy, who learned the value of hard work on the family farm following Vince's example.

A man of great faith, there was not a challenge or idea Vince was not willing to try. He was known for his ability to climb silos, roofs and trees. He was one of the first farmers in Ohio to practice no-till and cover crop conservation. He was often heard to say, "Take care of the soil and the soil will take care of you."

Throughout his life he received numerous regional and state awards for his livestock and soil conservation management and knowledge. Most recently, Vince was inducted into the Ohio Hall of Fame for Soil and Water Conservation. He served 43 years on the Warren County Soil and Water Conservation Board.

Vince was an avid reader of history, economics and health and nutrition. Most of all, Vince was a generous and kind man, who loved family and friends.

Vince is survived by two brothers, Dale Uetrecht of Cincinnati and Dr. Jack Uetrecht of Toronto, Canada; his three children; and seven grandchildren, Elizabeth Burst, Gregory Pitman, Tyler Uetrecht, Kasey Uetrecht, Mikayla Pitman, Grant Pitman and Trey Uetrecht.

Family and friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8 and for funeral services at 10 a.m. Friday, August 9 at Oswald-Hoskins Funeral Home, 329 E. Mulberry St., Lebanon, Ohio. Burial will follow at the Miami Cemetery in Waynesville.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sugartree Ministries, P.O. Box 606, 180 E. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177 and Crossroads Hospice of Blue Ash, Ohio, 4380 Glendale Milford Road, Cincinnati, OH 45242.

