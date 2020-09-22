1/
Virgil Calacci
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Virgil's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Virgil Calacci, 80, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army, and an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance in Wilmington.

He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Calacci was the loving father of Pete Calacci; beloved brother of Carol (Steven) Rogers; uncle of Alexander Rogers, Matthew (Morgan) Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers; and a great-uncle of Mario and Leo Lewis and Easton, Jaycee and Blair Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Calacci.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church (zip code 45249) or Homes for Our Troops at www.hfotusa.org .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved