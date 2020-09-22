Virgil Calacci, 80, passed away on Sept. 18, 2020.

Virgil was a veteran of the United States Army, and an insurance agent for Farmers Insurance in Wilmington.

He was a beloved member of his family and will be dearly missed.

Mr. Calacci was the loving father of Pete Calacci; beloved brother of Carol (Steven) Rogers; uncle of Alexander Rogers, Matthew (Morgan) Rogers and Elizabeth Rogers; and a great-uncle of Mario and Leo Lewis and Easton, Jaycee and Blair Rogers.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Peter and Mary Calacci.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, Sept. 25 at the Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 8815 E. Kemper Road, Cincinnati, at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Good Shepherd Church (zip code 45249) or Homes for Our Troops at www.hfotusa.org .