Virginia Boyer

Virginia M. "Ginny" Boyer, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday, August 25, 2020 at Continental Manor in Blanchester after a short illness.

Ginny was born May 21, 1941 in Dayton, Ohio, the daughter of the late Joseph and Bernice (Ording) Rentz.

She was a 1959 Graduate of Julienne High School in Dayton; and had a love for animals, especially her former dog "Spikey".

Ginny is survived by four children, Kim (Bret) Lunsford of Wilmington, Pam Hammons of Hillsboro, Lisa Redman of Hillsboro, and Michael (Amber) Redman of Wilmington; four grandchildren, Amanda Morris, Amber DeBartolo, Jordan Redman, and Emma Redman; one great-grandson, Steven Morris; brother Ken (Cora) Rentz of Hillsboro; and former husband, David Redman.

In addition to her parents, Ginny is preceded in death by her sister, Alice Jane Kerrigan; and two brothers, Joe Rentz and Tom Rentz.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020 at Springfield Friends Cemetery. Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 2, 2020 from 5-7 p.m. at Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington.

For more information, or to leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-browm, or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.