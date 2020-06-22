Virginia Jones Kelly

Virginia Jones Kelley, 83, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Thursday evening, June 18, 2020 at the Laurels of Hillsboro in Hillsboro, Ohio.

She was born October 2, 1936 in Wilmington, daughter of the late Ray Virgil and Martha Jane (Clemmer) Jones. On May 20, 2006 in Wilmington, she married Robert Lee Kelley, who survives.

A 1954 Wilmington High School graduate, Virginia was a 65-year member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), where she was involved in the Sara Group. She retired as a bank teller from National Bank & Trust after over 23 years of service.

In addition to her husband, other surviving family members are her daughter, Marci Morse of Wilmington; step-daughter, Catherine Loper of Dayton, Ohio; nieces, Mary Ellen and Jenny; first cousin, Pat; second cousins, Tammy & Niki; special friends, Shirley Black Hedges, Mary Lou Hunt and Nancy Earley; and many other cousins, relatives and friends

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by her sisters, Baby Jones and Ruth Ellen Edwards.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, June 29at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 Columbus St., Wilmington, with Pastor Tom Stephenson officiating. Interment will follow in the Sugar Grove Cemetery, Wilmington.

Friends will be received from on Monday morning, June 29, from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Masks are respectfully requested for both the funeral service and visiting hour.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to the church. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.