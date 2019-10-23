Virginia A. Dyer Kline, 89, passed away on October 13, 2019 at Quaker Heights Nursing Home in Waynesville.

Virginia "Ginny" was the loving wife of Robert "Ernie" Kline. They shared 69 beautiful years together.

Ginny was born in Chillicothe, Ohio. After graduating high school, she started her family. While raising four children, she worked at Giffins and Albers grocery stores, and then retired from DP&L.

Ginny was a member of Wilmington United Methodist Church. She primarily lived in Wilmington. Although, after retiring, she and Ernie lived in Plant City, Florida for 20 years and enjoyed traveling.

Ginny was very social, involving herself in countless committees and clubs. She also enjoyed reading, Scrabble, dancing, cards, painting, and poetry.

Ginny is survived by her son, Scott and wife Teresa Kline; her grandchildren, Lori, Kristy, Diana, Gretchen, and Elizabeth; and her great-grandchildren, Callie Joy, Holly, Evelyn, Kendal, Brendan, and Gabriel.

She was predeceased by her husband, Robert Kline; and children, Richard "Dick", Victor, and Robin.

No services are planned at this time.