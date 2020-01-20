Virginia Mae Dolphin Craig, 98, of Wilmington, went to be with the Lord Friday, January 17, 2020.

Her husband, Edgar E. Craig, preceded her in death on October 14, 1986.

Mrs. Craig was born October 12, 1921 on Cadwallader Road in Highland County, daughter of the late Paul and Ruth Cadwallader Dolphin.

As a young adult, Virginia worked for the families of 42 children as a mother's helper. Virginia and her late husband of 40 years, Edgar, ran a Grade A dairy for several years while raising their children in Oakland.

Virginia enjoyed gardening both indoors and out. Her greatest joys were her African Violets indoors and her peonies, daffodils and daylilies in the springtime. She enjoyed taking flowers to the Clinton County Fair for many years.

In recent years, she enjoyed attending luncheons and events at the Clinton County Senior Center. She attended Sharon United Methodist Church and enjoyed home visits with the pastor and church members.

Virginia is survived by her two daughters, Charlotte (Larry) Satterthwaite of Wilmington and Cindy (Stephen) Burgess of Wilmington; a sister, Shirley Dolphin of Florida; six grandchildren, Cheryl Satterthwaite, Jennifer (Mark) Wiswell, Teresa Gibson, Craig Satterthwaite, Bruce Burgess and Doug Burgess; five great-grandchildren, McKenzie Wiswell, Brad Burgess, Kaylee Wiswell, Jordan Gibson, and Joshua (Lane) Gibson; two great-great-grandchildren, Gracelyn Mynatt and Ryker Wiswell; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by a son, John Ervin Craig; four brothers, Richard Dolphin, Ronald Dolphin, Roger Patrick Dolphin, and Paul Ervin Dolphin; and two sisters, Lois Bahns and Ruthann Dolphin.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday, January 22 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington, followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m. Wednesday with Rev. Bonnie Loudner officiating. Burial will be in Springfield Friends Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Virginia's memory may be made to the Clinton County Senior Center, 717 N. Nelson Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177 or to Sharon United Methodist Church, 5181 State Route 380, Wilmington, OH 45177.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.