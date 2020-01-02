Virginia L. "Ginny" Shoemaker, 74, of Wilmington, passed away Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at the Hospice of Hope Adams County Regional Medical Center in Seaman, Ohio.

She was born October 21, 1945 in Clinton County, the daughter of the late Thomas V. Fleming and Frances I. (Lundy) Fleming.

Ginny was the former Director of Human Resources for City of Wilmington, having retired in 2018.

She was a 1963 graduate of Kingman High School and was also a 55-year member of the Order of Eastern Star, New Vienna/Wilmington Chapter.

Surviving are daughter, Terri Jo (David) Creditt; son, Ryan J. (Dawn) Felheim; and six grandchildren, Tyler Jenkins, Dylan Jenkins, Trevor Talbott, Brad Creditt, Fawn Felheim, and Rain Felheim. Also surviving are two great-grandchildren, Alyssa Jenkins and Levi Jenkins; sister, Maxine Borton; brother-in-law, Richard Butts; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Virginia was preceded in death by a sister, Mary C. Butts.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, on Monday, January 6 at 11 a.m. with Randy Riley officiating. Interment will follow in the Springfield Friends Cemetery.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Monday, January 6 from 10-11 a.m. Eastern Star services will be held at 10:50 a.m.

Contributions in Ginny's memory may be made to the Hospice of Hope.

