Virginia Fay Strickland, 85, of Fayetteville, N.C. passed away February 9, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

She was born February 20, 1934 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Frank Shaper and Goldie Marie Shaper.

She is also preceded in death by her beloved husband, James Thomas Strickland.

Virginia enjoyed reading and watching Westerns, she was a fan of the Carolina Panthers and loved to travel with the Road Runners seniors group. She was a member of the Eastern Star and White Shrine.

Most of all, she was a loving wife, mother and grandmother who was devoted to her family and cherished spending time with them.

Left to cherish her memory are her son, Sheldon Strickland and wife Polly of Fayetteville, N.C.; daughters, Robin Vian and husband Roger of Steadman, N.C. and Nancy Topa and husband Steven of Fayetteville, N.C.; grandchildren, James Marc Strickland (Tara), Elizabeth Strickland Sealey (Heath), Ginny Vian, Jessica Nunnery, Jamie Fairfax (Jamie), Lauren Law Edwards (Philip), and Steven Topa Jr., nine great-grandchildren; and numerous other loving family and friends.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, February 14 at Cumberland Memorial Gardens in Fayetteville, N.C.

Memorials may be made to the American Red Cross.

Reeves Funeral Home of Hope Mills, N.C. is assisting the family.