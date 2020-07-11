W. Howard Bryan, 89, of Wilmington, Ohio, passed away Saturday morning, July 11, 2020 at the Laurels of Blanchester.

He was born August 28, 1930 in Cuba, Ohio, son of the late Herman M. & Lucy Belle (Goodwin) Bryan.

On May 6, 1950 in Harveysburg, Ohio, he married his wife of 64 years, R. Grayce Hazelbaker Bryan, who passed on December 3, 2014.

He was the last Founding Member of Wilmington Assembly of God, being a member since 1956.

Howard had worked at the Clarksville Landmark and had retired from General Motors after 22 years of service in 1992.

He loved camping, playing games, and going to church.

Surviving are his children, Linda (Raymond) Wheeling of Wilmington,Karen (Tim) Hedge of Wilmington, Lisa (Mark) Gunter of Peebles, Ohio, & Randy (Louana) Bryan of Wilmington; 12 grandchildren; many great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; and siblings-, Donald Bryan, Sabina, Allen (Mary Alice) Bryan, Wilmington, Albirda (Joe) Patton, Naples, Fla., and Esther Bussell, Wilmington.

In addition to his parents and wife, Howard was preceded in death by his great-grandson,- Christian; and siblings, Paul Bryan, Hazel Garrison, Glenna Brewer, Alma Crosswaite & Maxine Eads.

Funeral Sservices will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at the Wilmington Assembly of God, 609 W. Locust St., Wilmington with Pastor John Wirmel officiating. Interment will follow in the New Antioch Cemetery.

Friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of services at the church on Wednesday, July 15.

The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington, has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions in Howard's memory may be made to the church.

