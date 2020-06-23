Waldo Richardson

Waldo Francis Richardson was born on March 2, 1930 to Elmer and Sarah Angie Garrett Richardson, and passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 90.

Waldo worked and retired from Continental Can and was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rose (nee Wool) Richardson; children, Michael Richardson, Melanie Elbers, Matthew Richardson and Kelly (Kimberly) Richardson; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; brothers, Dean Richardson, Kenny Richardson and Phillip Richardson; and sisters, Luetta Doan, Glenna Docter and Vickie Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Richardson, and a sister, Christine Henry.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at the Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Westboro.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, OH 4500; or to Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

