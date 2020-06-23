Waldo Richardson
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Waldo's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Waldo Francis Richardson was born on March 2, 1930 to Elmer and Sarah Angie Garrett Richardson, and passed away on June 18, 2020 at the age of 90.

Waldo worked and retired from Continental Can and was a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Wilmington.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Rose (nee Wool) Richardson; children, Michael Richardson, Melanie Elbers, Matthew Richardson and Kelly (Kimberly) Richardson; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren and a great-great-grandchild; brothers, Dean Richardson, Kenny Richardson and Phillip Richardson; and sisters, Luetta Doan, Glenna Docter and Vickie Williams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Donald Richardson, and a sister, Christine Henry.

Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 22 at the Westboro I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Westboro.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hospice of Butler and Warren County, 5940 Long Meadow Drive, Franklin, OH 4500; or to Bible Baptist Church, 55 Megan Drive, Wilmington, OH 45177.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com .



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Journal from Jun. 23 to Jun. 24, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved