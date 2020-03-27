Walter R. "Walt" Adams of Blanchester was born June 29, 1934 to Billie T. and Lorene (nee Newby) Adams and passed away March 26, 2020 at the age of 85.

Walter worked and retired from All American Mobile Homes. He enjoyed fixing things, working on motors and loved tractors.

He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Elizabeth "Betty" (nee Burton) Adams; children, Eddie (Cindy) Adams of Milford, and Ronda Whitaker of Arlington, Texas; grandchildren, Christopher Adams and Sacha (Bryan) Jett; a great grandson, Maxwell Jett; and a brother Leroy Adams.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a grandson, Daniel Conn; and a brother, Bill Adams.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to the Clinton County Humane Society, 1760 Fife Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

Due to the current health concerns linked with COVID-19, the family will be holding private services at this time. The live stream will begin on Monday, March 30 at 10:55 a.m. on Walter's Memorial Page at www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.