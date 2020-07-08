Walter Hank went home to be with the Lord and reunite with family on June 29, 2020.

He was born in Atwater, Ohio on August 29, 1930, to Romanian immigrants, Nick and Mary Istrate Hank.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his beloved wife, Alice Codrea Hank, and his respected brothers, Nick Hank, Sam Hank, and Emil Hank, and his dear friend, Phyllis Henize.

He was a 1949 graduate of Salem High School, attended trade school and apprenticed as a tool and die maker before he owned and was President of O.K. Tool and Die.

He served in the United States Air Force and was a veteran of the Korean War. In 1990 he was honored as Salem Citizen of the Year.

He served 11 years on the West Branch School Board (several terms as president) and served on the Kent State Salem board. He also took leadership roles in Kiwanis and Ruritan Service Clubs, the Salvation Army Advisory Board, and the Salem Chamber of Commerce.

Walter was a loving husband, father, grandfather, friend, and mentor. His can-do spirit drove him to start his own business, spearhead the building of the West Branch Stadium, build houses and coordinate the Annual Kiwanis Antique Show.

He motivated his children, grandchildren, nieces, and nephews to work hard and try new things. He will be missed but leaves behind many treasured life lessons.

He is survived by his children, Annette Hank, Jill (Dan) Hendershott, Wally (Melissa) Hank, and grandchildren, Brady (Annie) Hank, Tyler (Abbey) Hendershott, Channing (Maggie) Hank, Danielle (Danny Holliday) Hendershott, Hallie (Thom) Grodhaus, and Sam Hank; and his three great-grandchildren, Ophelia and Penelope Hendershott and Owen Walter Hank brought him great joy.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be planned and announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Wilmington Kiwanis Scholarship Fund, Attention Ron Johnson Treasurer, P.O. Box 687, Wilmington, OH 45177