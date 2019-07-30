Walter L. "Butch" Harris Jr, 72, of Greenfield, died Sunday, July 28, 2019.

He was born August 23, 1946 in Highland County, son of the late Walter Leroy Harris Sr. and Charma Jane Soales Harris.

He was an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and enjoyed being outdoors hunting and fishing. Butch was a graduate of Clinton-Massie High School Class of 1967, a U.S. Navy veteran, and he retired from DCSC in Columbus.

Surviving are son, Kevin (Jamie) Harris of Frankfort, Ohio; and four grandchildren, Robert "R.J." Harris, Seth Harris, Kaylin Harris, and Samantha Harris. Also surviving are two brothers, Ernie (Jewel) Harris, and Pat (Patrice) Harris; two sisters, Ruth Ann (Red) Rutledge, and Betsy (David) Coning; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Butch was preceded in death by a son, Robert Harris; and two brothers, John Harris and Tim Harris.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Friday, August 2 at 1 p.m. Interment will follow in the Clinton County Memory Gardens.

Friends will be received at the funeral home Friday, August 2 from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contributions may be directed to the funeral home to help the family with expenses. To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.