Wanda J. Dye, 80, of Sardinia and formerly of Sabina, passed at home on Sunday, August 9, 2020.

Born on April 24, 1940, she was the daughter of the late Eugene and Dovie Todd Parrish.

Wanda worked at Frostie in Sabina, did housekeeping at the Wilmington Inn, and drove the bus for the Sabina Seniors. She enjoyed the Sabina Moose Lodge, watching old movies, and was a devoted fan of Elvis and Neal McCoy. Wanda was happiest spending time with her beloved grandchildren.

She is survived by her son, Harry (Nicki) Evans of Sardinia. Also left to cherish Wanda's memory are grandchildren: James Evans, Lisa (Paul) Plumb, Josh (Katherine) Evans, and Kelly (Cory Wedding) Phillips; 10 great grandchildren; sister, Barbara (Jim) Shattuck; brother, Mike (Darla) Parrish; and step-children: Mike, Ronnie, Jerry, Steve, Diane and Jackie Dye; along with a host of extended family members and friends.

In addition to her parents, Wanda was preceded in death by her great-grandson, Gage Wayne Evans; and siblings: Virgil, Charles, Eileen, Margaret, Eddie, Carolyn Sue, and Eugene, Jr.

Family will receive friends at Littleton Funeral Home, Sabina, on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 11am-1pm, when a funeral service will begin. Burial to follow at Sabina Cemetery. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com for condolences.