Wanda F. Wood, 81, of Wilmington, passed away Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Continental Manor Nursing Home, Blanchester.

Her husband, Geoffrey Wood, preceded her in death.

She was born April 21, 1938 in Kentucky, daughter of the late Ancil Nile Fetters and Pauline Notingham Fetters.

Survivors include her sons, Ancil C. (Sandy) Sanders of Mansfield, Ohio and Allen S. Sanders of Wilmington; her daughters, Joyce L. (Nolan) Wright of Martinsville and Debra K. (Bryan) Mitchell of Lees Creek; brothers, Brad (Julie) Fetters of Okeechobee, Florida, Bobby (Viva) Fetters of Okeechobee, Florida, Gene (Joanetta) Fetters of Hillsboro, and Mitch (Sheila) Fetters of Okeechobee, Florida; sisters, Judy (Dan) Sigler of Alexandria, Indiana and Candie Mann of Bainbridge, Ohio; seven grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her husband and parents, a son, Paul W. Sanders, a daughter, Wilma P. Sanders, three brothers, Jimmy Fetters, Orville Fetters, and Darrell Fetters, and two sisters, Avinelle Spence and Annabelle Fetters, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 1-4 p.m. Friday, December 27 at the Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, 327 N. South St., Wilmington. Interment will be at Sugar Grove Cemetery at the convenience of the family.

For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.