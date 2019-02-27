Wanda "Ruth" Hambel (nee Lansing) was born July 31, 1935 to Chester H. and Georgia E. (nee Miller) Lansing and passed away February 27, 2019 at the age of 83.

She is survived by her sons, Roger (Patricia) Hatten and Robert (Linda) Hatten; grandchildren, Keith (Brittany) Hatten, Kelly Hatten, Codi Hatten and Cali Hatten; great-granddaughter, Henley Hatten; and step-children, Mona (Bill) Eliot and Mark (Peggy) Hambel.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Harold R. Hambel; brothers, Arnold Lansing, James Lansing, Gene Lansing and Thomas "Bud" Lansing; and sisters, Julia Elizabeth Gray, Bonnie Martin and Anna Gray.

Funeral services will be held at noon on Saturday, March 2 at the Tufts Schildmeyer Family funeral home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until time of service. Interment will be at Westboro IOOF Cemetery.

Family suggests memorial contributions be directed the Westboro United Methodist Church, 279 Valley St., Midland, OH 45148.

To send a note of condolence, please visit www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.