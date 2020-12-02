Wanda L. Noggle, 88, of Marana, Arizona, formerly of Spring Valley and Wilmington, Ohio, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at the home of her daughter and son-in-law Cheryl and Nolan Carson in Marana, Arizona.

She was born October 11, 1932, in Paintersville, Ohio, the daughter of Fred and Alma (Conklin) Fugate.

She was a member of Spring Valley United Methodist Church and the New Burlington Eastern Star #363, O.E.S.

She worked at the Xenia Chamber of Commerce for many years.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her husband, Richard (Dick) Noggle.

She is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Carson and spouse Nolan of Marana, Ariz., and Robyn Calhoun of Wilmington, Ohio; two sons, Larry Keith Noggle and spouse Christina (Tina) of Century, Fla. and Kent Richard Noggle and spouse Cynthia (Cindy) of Marana, Ariz.; eight grandchildren, Josh Merz, Scott Noggle, Sara Head, Justin Noggle, Jason Noggle, Jessica Brooks, Jodi Wilson, and Andrew Calhoun; 14 great-grandchildren, Caden (Merz) Skaggs, Kaylee Noggle, Kendall Noggle, Isabella Head, Kenton Noggle, Evanne Noggle, Arizona Noggle, Kinley Noggle, Leah Noggle, Jayleigh Brooks, Jerika Wilson, Joslyn Wilson, Aiden Pogue, and Hannah Calhoun; two sisters, Joan Fletcher of Vero Beach, Fla., and Peggy Harrison, Tucson, Ariz. Wanda is also survived by several nieces and nephews, and by many close friends.

Graveside services will be held by the family in Spring Valley Cemetery at a later date.

