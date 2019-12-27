Warren Case, 69, of Haines City, Florida, formerly of Sabina and Cincinnati, died on Dec. 23, 2019 in Orlando, Florida. He is survived by his son, Matthew Case of Orlando, and his father, Robert W. Case of Arrington, Virginia. His mother, Hester Case, predeceased him in 2002.

Warren was born during the blizzard of November 1950 in Columbus, Ohio. He attended school in Sabina and was a 1968 graduate of East Clinton High School.

He attended Kent State University and proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps. He spent his career in the heating/air conditioning business, and the last 23 years leading the HVAC department at SeaWorld in Orlando, retiring in 2018.

Warren was a fisherman. From a young age he enjoyed many fishing trips with his father to Canada and continued trips there as an adult. Golfing was a high priority in his younger days.

Warren was a devoted father, and wonderful, loving brother and son. He will be greatly missed by his family: Sister, Roxie Case (Michael, deceased) Bartlett, Orlando; brother, Lt. Col. Robert E. (Shirley Dlabik) Case, retired USAF, of Albuquerque, New Mexico; nephew, Michael Bradley Borton of Orlando; niece, Tiffaney Bartlett (Joshua) Schrimsher of Orlando, niece, Traci Case of Golden, Colorado, and niece, Heather Case (John) Rafferty of Austin, Texas.

Special loving friends: Deborah Hutchins Hille of Cincinnati, Anthony Hille of Cincinnati, Erric Hutchins of Williamsburg, Ohio, and Jesse Ramos of Orlando.

Private family services were held in Orlando.