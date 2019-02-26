Wendy Dawn Nicole Brewer, 20, and her daughter, Ariella Dawn Davis, 14 months, died Monday, February 18, 2019 near Wilmington.

Wendy was born August 20, 1998 in Wilmington, the daughter of the late Jason Greene Sr., and Amanda Brewer, who survives, of Highland.

Ariella was born December 27, 2017 in Wilmington to Wendy and Robert Michael Davis.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, March 1 at the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ), 120 Columbus St., Wilmington. Reverend Dr. Tom Stephenson will officiate. Burial will follow in Sabina Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, February 28 at Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington.

