Wilfred S. "Bill" Moore Jr., 75, of Wilmington, passed away Monday, June 10, 2019 at Christ Hospital, Cincinnati.

He was born April 7, 1944 in South Solon, Ohio, son of the late Wilfred S. Moore Sr. and Ruth E. Penwell Moore.

Mr. Moore retired from Cincinnati Milacron. He was a charter member of Wilmington Baptist Temple, an avid golfer, and loved spending time with his family.

Mr. Moore is survived by his wife, Carol S. Gibson Moore; daughters, Terri (Bruce) Turner and Casey (Mike) Stickel; son, Dale (Stacey) McClary; sisters, Margaret (Jim) Shady, Jeanette (Joe) Hester, Connie (Leonard) Natwick, and Barbara Moore; grandchildren, Jacob Turner, Mikayla (Trent) O'Hara, Cole McClary, Hayden McClary, and Lauren Hall; a great-granddaughter, Adalee Grace O'Hara; his mother-in-law, Lena M. Gibson; sister-in-law, Vicky (Jim) Lewis; and brother-in-law, Alan (Karen) Gibson.

In addition to his parents, a son, Duane Edward Moore, a brother, Stephen Moore, and his father-in-law, Arthur Gibson, are preceded in death.

The family will receive friends from 5-8 p.m. Friday, June 14 at the Wilmington Baptist Church, 2873 U.S. 68 South, Wilmington. The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 15 at the Wilmington Baptist Church. Burial will be in Clinton County Memory Gardens.

If desired, contributions in Bill's memory may be made to a .

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.