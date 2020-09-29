William and Minnie Trivett of Midland died suddenly from injuries sustained from an automobile accident. Minnie passed away on Sept. 26, 2020, followed by William who passed away on Sept. 28, 2020.

Bill and Minnie were confident of their relationship with Jesus Christ. They each repented and believed that Jesus died on the cross for their sins, rose again, and is alive in Heaven. Because of their faith in Jesus, we rest in knowing they are in Heaven with their Savior. I Corinthians 15:1-4

The couple first met at the First Baptist Church in Blanchester, and had been married for 68 years. They loved their church and were active as Sunday School teachers for many decades, as well as participating in various activities over the years. Minnie enjoyed her flowers, William enjoyed tractor pulls and they both enjoyed their family and friends. They knew no strangers; both loved the occasional drop-ins by friends, and their friends and loved ones always had a place at their table.

They are survived by their children, Tom Trivett, Janet (Jim) Meadows, Dianne Pierson, Linda (Ron) Purcell, Phil (Kelly) Trivett, and Phyllis (David) Douglas; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and Minnie's brothers, Walt Gloyd and Bert Gloyd.

William and Minnie were preceded in death by their parents, WillyBill and Alice Trivett and Albert and Carrie Gloyd.