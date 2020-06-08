William M. "Bill" Carter, 67, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 4, 2020 after a brief stay at Hospice of Dayton.

Bill was born October 25, 1952 in El Paso, Texas, the son of the late Marvin and Dorothy (Davidson) Carter.

Bill was a proud veteran of the United States Navy, having served during the Vietnam War. He was among the first group locally to attend Honor Flight. He had organized a reunion of the Honor Flight attendees, that most refer to as Bill's Honor Flight Reunion.

Bill was a very talented musician and song writer — he loved playing his guitar and sharing his song. Among his many hobbies were a love of fishing and hot rod cars.

Bill had worked with Adair Furniture as a drapery installer, and most recently with Airborne Express.

Left to cherish his precious memory are two sisters, Debbie and her husband Clem Simmons and Judy and her husband Kenny Taylor, all of Wilmington; children, Candice Carter of Wilmington, Chad Carter of Jamestown, Christin (Joshua) Goodpaster of Dayton, Rose Wait of Mt. Orab, Elizabeth Wait of Sardinia, and Brandy Blair, whom Bill helped raise; six grandchildren, Trinity, David, Amiyah, Christian, Chase, and Gabe; nieces and nephews, Melissa (Jeff) Boldman of Wilmington, Crystal (Randall) Partin of Wilmington, Jason (Kelly) Snell of Wilmington, Christopher (Jessica) Flint of Wilmington, and Bryan (Misty) Simmons of Wilmington; great nephews, Alex (Brittnie) Bartlett, Tyler Boldman, Jeremy Boldman, Jacob Boldman, Tyler Earley, and Zach Earley; great nieces, Haley Hodson, Emily Snell, and Savanah Scarberry; and many friends.

In addition to his parents, Bill is preceded in death by Jessica Huffman, whom he helped raise; and great nephew Layne Hall.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, June 12, 2020 at Macedonia Primitive Baptist Church, 160 N. South St., Wilmington, Ohio. Pastor David Van Hoose will officiate; Kenny Taylor, Clem Simmons, and Paul Butler will also speak. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, masks and social distancing are encouraged.

Burial will follow in Sabina Cemetery.

Military honors will be accorded by the American Legion Post 49 Honor Guard.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are directed to the family c/o Brown Funeral Home, 237 W. Main St., Wilmington, OH 45177, or Community Care Hospice, 1669 Rombach Ave., Wilmington, OH 45177.

