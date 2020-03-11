William H. "Tater" Coates, 51, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Sunday, March 8, 2020 with his family by his side after a courageous battle with cancer.

He was born November 1, 1968 in Wilmington, the son of the late Halsey and Catholyn J. (Parr) Coates.

William was known by his family and friends for his giving nature, compassion for others, and his kind spirit. He had a great love of the outdoors.

William is survived by his life-long partner, Melinda Garcia; three sisters, Bobbi (Allen) Hagen, Bambi Greer, and Barri Pfister; brother, Justin (Julie) Coates; extended family members, Callista and Kyle; several nieces and nephews; and his beloved dog Dave.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by one brother, Jami Helterbran.

A private memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family.

