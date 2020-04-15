William Dale McKee, 84, of Wilmington, was resurrected to meet his Lord and Savior on Resurrection Sunday, April 12, 2020.

Born in Clinton County on June 29, 1935, he was the son of the late William Robert and Thelma (Baber) McKee.

William, widely known as "Bill or Dale", was a unique soul whose heart only got bigger as he aged.

William served in the U.S. Army and was a proud veteran. As a jack of all trades and a master of many things, some of his endeavors were as a farmer, printing press operator, mason, craftsman, builder, retailer and owner of McKee Construction Company and Blessed Manufacturing.

He found tremendous joy in seeing his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He always seemed ready to pull out money for each one. He was even affectionately known as Papal Money to a few. William found strength in his family and would often rise, even weakly from his bed just to give a proper hug.

He enjoyed hunting and fishing as taught to him by his dad. Growing up on a farm, he found pleasure in the great outdoors. He often bragged about "living off the fat of the land" as he raised various animals and grew much of his own produce. William was an avid herbalist and could tell you what plant, herb or seed was good for what ails you.

Often, he could walk out onto his farm and harvest your cure. He enjoyed recalling stories of being taught the task of forging for herbs with his mother.

He loved to drive while listening to music and called it his "therapy". In his final days, he would recall fond memories of various family, friends and loved ones and end the thought with how "… the Good Lord blessed me".

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two of his children, son Travis Burns McKee and daughter Cynthia An'ne (McKee) Glass. William has laid to rest his best friend and only brother, Robert McKee and his only beloved sister, Marilyn Clark, as well.

He is survived by seven children, all from his union with wife (divorced), Blanca Mae (Burns) McKee. They are William Dale McKee, Jr., Jyles Arquette (Paige) McKee, Miles Blake (Beth) McKee, Crystal Hope Day, Gerald Pleasant McKee, Rosemary Stephanie (Brian) Braxton and Maude NaCole Cantrell; along with a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, cousins, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A memorial service will take place at a later date, when social distancing restrictions have been lifted.

Littleton Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. Please visit littletonfuneralhome.com to leave a condolence for the family.