William L. Kassinos, 70, of Wilmington, passed away Thursday, June 27, 2019 surrounded by his family at Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton.

Mr. Kassinos retired from Wright Patterson Air Force Base and served in the U.S. Army during Vietnam.

He was an active member and Trustee of the B.P.O. Elks 797 for over 25 years, an avid golfer, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

William is survived by his wife, Margot R. Kassinos, and his four children, Monika Kassinos of Sugarcreek Township, Michael (Debra) Kassinos of Clarksville, Katherin Kassinos of Wilmington, and William L. (Denise) Kassinos Jr. of Wilmington; and three grandchildren, Jessica Kassinos, Amanda Kassinos, and Brandon Allen; and his loving pets Scooter and Hannah.

Caring cremation and memorial services will be held at the convenience of the family.

Reynolds-Smith Funeral Home, Wilmington, is serving the family. For more information or to leave a note of condolence, visit www.smithandsonfuneralhomes.com.