William Paul Thompson, 79, of Wilmington, passed away Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at the Clinton Memorial Hospital in Wilmington.

A U.S. Army veteran, he worked at the Irwin Auger Bit Company for over 41 years.

Friends will be received from 2-4 p.m. Sunday, February 23, with funeral services at 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 24, at the Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home, Wilmington.