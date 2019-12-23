William "Eddie" Smart Jr., 76, of Martinsville, passed December 21, 2019 surrounded by his family.

He was born October 8, 1943 in Martinsville, and was a 1961 graduate of Martinsville High School.

After 30+ years of working for ODOT, he retired in 1999.

Eddie was a proud member of the Odd Fellows organization, inducted on June 1, 1961, and serving as Grand Master in 1983.

He was also the caretaker of the Martinsville IOOF Cemetery since 1975, taking over those duties from his father.

He enjoyed bowling, was an avid Reds fan, and loved spending time with his family. He especially enjoyed watching his grandchildren participate in various sports, watching Heather in karate class, to wrestling matches for both Cam and Court, to numerous golf matches for Cam and fast-pitch ball for Court, rarely missing a game. He also got to enjoy watching his great-grandson, Zach, play soccer and t-ball.

He is survived by his wife, Lanna, whom he married June 24, 1963; and two children, Michaelle (Charlie) Carson and Michael Smart; three grandchildren, Heather Carson, and twins Cameron and Courtney Smart. Also surviving are great-grandchildren, Zachery and Belle; sister-in-law, Linda (Bill) Smart; aunt, Clella Leggett; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, Eddie is preceded in death by three brothers, Willard (Dorothy) Smart, Harold (Geneva) Smart, and Donald Bill (Linda) Smart.

Services will be held at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28 at 1 p.m. with Rev. James Weible officiating. Interment will follow in the Martinsville I.O.O.F. Cemetery, Martinsville.

Friends will be received at Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home on Saturday, December 28, from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.

Contributions in Eddie's memory may be made to the Foster J. Boyd MD, Regional Cancer Center.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.