William "Bill" Rollin Striblen, 94, of Martinsville, passed away on March 16, 2019 surrounded by family.

Born April 24, 1926 in Manchester, Ohio, he was the son of George Clarence and Ethel Louise (nee Vaughn) Striblen.

Bill was the beloved father of Lois Ann Peterson and William Ken Striblen; stepfather of Barbara (David) Bailey; loving grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of six; and dear brother of Elizabeth Eleanor Curtis.

Along with his parents, Bill was preceded in death by three wives, Anna Mae, Mary Mae, and Shirley; a son, Gary Gray; one brother, Ivan Striblen; and two sisters.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, March 21 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester, where friends will be received from 10 a.m. until the time of service.

Interment will take place at Crown Hill Memorial Park, Cincinnati.