William Thomas Corey McClanahan, 31, of Cincinnati, passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019.

He was the beloved son of Tahonee Reel and William (Tanya) McClanahan; proud father of Anabell, Liam, Maya, and Kaliah; loving brother of Courtnie (Dwayne) Badgley, Kaitlyn McClanahan, Coty Carter, and Jake McClanahan; dear grandson of Nina Reel, Charlene and Terry McClanahan, and Linda Newkirk; great-grandson of Mary Cox; and he is also survived by countless beloved aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Corey was preceded in death by his grandfathers, Jerry Reel and Donald Newkirk; great-grandfather, Wayne Cox; uncle, Bill Reel; and cousin, Wayne Reel, Jr.

Friends will be received from 5-8 p.m. on Friday, December 13 at Tufts Schildmeyer Family Funeral Home, 120 W. Main St., Blanchester.

The funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, December 14 at the funeral home.

Interment will take place a Blanchester IOOF Cemetery, Blanchester.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the , http://www.woundedwarriorproject.com and/or the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, https://afsp.org/.

www.tuftsschildmeyer.com