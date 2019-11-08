Wilma J. Storer, 88, of Wilmington, died on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019 at Clinton Memorial Hospital.

Wilma was born on Jan. 17, 1931 in Washington Court House, a daughter of the late Taylor and Elizabeth (née Hodson) Bellar. She was a member of the First Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Wilmington.

Wilma was an avid sports fan, attending many games of her grandchildren. She was a "one of a kind" person, and had a deep love for all of her family.

She is survived by her daughter, Cheryl A. Howard of Wilmington; grandchildren, Krista (Mike) Burton of Noblesville, Indiana, Bryan (Tisha) Howard of Midland, Dawn (Fritz) Gunkel of Wilmington, Stefanie (Jason) Self of Washington Court House, Sara (Dino Davis) Storer of Wilmington, Samantha (Andy) Storer-Morman of Canal Winchester, and Tayler Storer of Columbia, South Carolina; great-grandchildren, Kylie Howard, Christopher (Justice Smith) Gunkel, Parker Gunkel, Dustin Howard, Reece Self, Zoe Self Tristan Greene, and Jordan Greene; and a sister, Linda Leeth of Washington Court House.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband Gene Storer; a daughter, Kay Howell; a son, Steve Storer; and a brother, Robert Bellar.

Visitation and funeral services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. Interment will take place beside her husband in Clinton Memory Gardens.

Brown Funeral Home, Wilmington, is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence, please visit www.arehart-brown.com or see the Facebook page, Brown Funeral Home.