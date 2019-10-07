Wynona "Nona" J. Storer, 84, of Wilmington, passed away peacefully Friday morning, October 4, 2019 at the Continental Manor in Blanchester.

She was born March 19, 1935 in Locust Grove, Ohio, daughter of the late Wood Field and Nora (Michael) Lacy.

On June 16, 1951 in Lawshe, Ohio, she married Howard L. Storer, who survives. They were married for over 68 years.

Wynona retired as the Secretary for Clinton County Ohio Courts after 22 years of service. Her passion in her life was her family

In addition to her husband, other surviving are her daughters, Rhonda Burton of Wilmington, Lorna (Paul) Bosse of Cooper City, Fla., Valerie (Daryl) Brewer of Blanchester, and Merideth Haley of Wilmington; son, Cameron (Nora) Storer of Lynchburg; eight grandchildren; two step-granddaughters; several great-grandchildren; brothers, Delbert Lacy of Golden, Col. and Leonard (Madeline) Lacy of Waverly, Ohio; sisters, Marion Walls of Wilmington and Loretta Krohn of Williamstown, W. Va.; and many nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, October 11 at the Sugar Grove Cemetery, 297 W. Truesdell St., Wilmington, with Deacon Bob Baker officiating. The Fisher-Edgington Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements.

Contributions may be made to the , 7124 Miami Ave, Cincinnati, OH 452443.

To sign the online guest book, go to edgingtonfuneralhomes.com.