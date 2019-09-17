Alfred Ronald "Ron" Curington, age 87, died of pancreatic cancer on September 14, 2019, in Shenandoah, Texas.

Ron was born on August 21, 1932 in Austin, Texas, to parents Olon E. Curington and Mildred "Millie" V. Miles. Out of his love for his country, he joined the Air Force and served from 1951 to 1955. He graduated from the University of Houston with a degree in mechanical engineering. He retired from both Baker Oil Tools and Halliburton Well Dynamics. He held numerous United States patents for oil well tool designs.

His love for flying airplanes led him to obtaining his private pilot's license in 1972. He also enjoyed flying model airplanes, Taco Tuesday with friends, Bible study, game shows, card games, chocolate, and spending time with his family. He was a gentle, soft spoken man who loved his family fiercely. Ron "Grandad" suffered from the inability to ever tell his grandchildren "no". He will always be remembered for his homemade pecan pies, chocolate malts, and banana pudding.

Ron is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Broomfield Curington, son Ronald E. Curington of Shenandoah, TX, daughter, Melinda Camp and husband Stephen of Splendora, TX, and son David Curington and wife Erin of Shenandoah, TX. Grandchildren, Lainey Murphy, Christopher Camp, Cameron Camp and wife Ashley, and Kendall Curington. He is preceded in death by his father, Olon E. Curington of Austin, TX, his mother Mildred (Millie) Smith of Stoneham, TX and his sister Lanelle Hancock of Cat Springs, TX.

A Celebration of Life Memorial Service with reception following will be held at The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands TX 77380 on October 7, 2019 at 10am in the Robb Chapel. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made in Ron's name to: Casa de mi Padre Children's Home in Guatemala. www.savingkids.net