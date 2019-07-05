Alice Bretz Kaffel passed away on Monday, June 24, 2019 at the age of 73. She was a beautiful rose with a warm heart and a captivating smile, and she will be dearly missed by her family and friends.

Alice is survived by her loving children, daughter Amanda Van Deusen and son-in-law Paul Van Deusen of Spring, Texas, and son Matthew Kaffel and daughter-in-law Marcy Kaffel of Sacramento, California; her handsome grandsons, James and Justin Van Deusen and Jax Kaffel, and her beautiful granddaughter Charley Kaffel. She is also survived by brother Tom Bretz and sister-in-law Paula Bretz of Fort Worth, Texas, and brother Michael Bretz and sister-in-law Lisa Bretz of Tallahassee, Florida, as well as many wonderful nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Alice Louise Bretz was born on October 13, 1945 in Aberdeen, Mississippi to Charles Wesley Bretz and Ethel Frances Pogue and had a wonderful childhood in Fort Worth, Texas. She graduated from Eastern Hills High School in 1963 and attended Texas Wesleyan University. Following school, Alice was a flight attendant for Eastern Airlines and moved to New York City, where she met and later married Michael Steven Kaffel in Manhattan, New York on July 19, 1970. Alice and Michael moved to Texas in 1978 and resided in The Woodlands, Texas, where they raised their children. Alice was a lovely patron of her community, involved in her children's schools and with the TWST swimming team and ORWALL baseball league. She and her daughter were also founding members of the National Charity League - Woodlands Chapter. Alice was owner of Houston Tropicare for many decades and later Raintree, both interior landscape companies. She most recently worked as a bookkeeper for Greencare of Texas.

Alice had a passion for flowers and gardening, cooking, building her family tree on Ancestry, watching videos of her eagles as part of The Raptor Resource Project, and spending time with and all her love on her four grandchildren. Heaven has gained a beautiful angel; we will miss you Mimi Alice!

A Memorial Service to celebrate the life of Alice Bretz Kaffel will be held on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 2:00 pm at Northside Christian Church, 20250 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, Texas with a reception to follow. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made in honor of Alice to The Raptor Resource Project at www.raptorresource.org.