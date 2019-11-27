Angela Carole (Thompson) Kaplan, passed away on November 20, 2019, in The Woodlands, Texas, after a lengthy illness. Born on December 23, 1970 in Beaumont, Texas; she is survived by her daughter, Noa Grace Kaplan; her parents, Joe and Cathi Thompson, Spring, TX; her brother, Michael A. Thompson and wife Mandy, The Woodlands, TX; nephews, Holden Thompson and Keaton Glasscock, The Woodlands, TX. Also surviving is stepdaughter, Heather Kaplan, sister-in-law, Cassi Kaplan Sweeney, husband Mike Sweeney, and daughter, Ali Sweeney, all of Austin, TX. A host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends mourn her passing as well. Angela was preceded in death by her former husband, Christopher Kaplan and stepson, Seth Kaplan. She was a graduate of Oak Ridge High School(1989), held a BS in Elementary Education from Sam Houston State University(1996) and a Masters in Gifted Education, University of Houston(2001). Teaching children was her passion. She began her career with the Raytown Consolidated School District, Raytown, Missouri, then taught locally in Conroe Independent School District, Oak Ridge Christian Academy and Spring Independent School District. A funeral service under the direction of Pastors, Larry York of Crossroads and Pastor Stephen Bailiff of Second Baptist Church, Cypress, TX, is scheduled for Monday, December 2, 2019 at 11 am at Crossroads Baptist Church, 5000 College Park Drive, The Woodlands, TX, 77384. Visitation will be held at 10 am prior to the service at 11 am at Crossroads. Arrangements are under the care of Addison Funeral Home, 18630 Kuykendahl Road, Spring, TX, 77379. Online tributes can be made here. In lieu of floral tributes, please consider a donation to the education account for Noa Kaplan at Woodforest Bank, 19221 I-45 #100, Conroe, TX 77385 or donate to the .