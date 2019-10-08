Austin Szalmasagi, 38 years old, passed away on October 6, 2019.

Austin was born on April 13, 1981 in Crown Point, Indiana to parents Allan and Linda. He graduated from Purdue University in 2004 with a Bachelor's of Science degree. He moved to The Woodlands in 2006 and accepted a position as Houston ARTCC Air Traffic Controller and Traffic Management. He earned his Air Traffic Controller Certification in 2008.

Austin enjoyed golf, working out, going to Costco, playing with his dogs, and watching the Cubs! He will always be remembered as a man of good character, a loyal friend, and most of all, a loving husband.

Austin is survived by his wife of 6 years, Bonnie, his father Allan, sister Heather, brother Nolan and his wife Jen, and their 2 children. He is preceded in death by his mother, Linda.