Let me tell you the story of a man who even as a child laughed and engaged in life with such zeal that it was beautifully contagious to all those around him. As a man, he was also characterized by his intense love for his family and friends, his generosity, and his compassion for those down on their luck. I need to tell you this story because those of you that did not have the blessing of knowing my son, no longer have that opportunity. Tragically, Austin is no longer with us. On the evening of May 28, 2019 Austin was viciously and cruelly killed by a man with murder in his heart. While nothing on earth can fill the void left in our lives, we take comfort in knowing that Austin is with his Savior in heaven. While we cannot possibly see how, at this time, we know that Austin would be the first to point out that God will use what was intended as evil for the greater glory and furtherance of His kingdom. Austin is survived by his parents, a brother and sister-in-law, two sisters, a brother-in-law, two nieces, grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Austin also left behind his girlfriend of 4 years. Austin was born on August 25, 1988 in Jackson, MS and grew up in Lisle, IL, where he lived life to the max and made many friends. The last leg in the journey of Austin's life took place in The Woodlands, TX after moving with the family from IL. He worked part time and went to college. During this time, he deepened his walk with his Lord and was looking forward to expanding his dog-sitting service and to start acting on his dream of providing a shelter for abandoned and abused dogs. Austin loved the family and was very sentimental and cherished those relationships. He was a humble man, with few possessions. However, the possessions he treasured were those items that represented a family relationship; a groomsman's gift from his brother, a small cross with a flower from his mother, a Leatherman tool from his father and a shield of faith neck chain and baseball memento from his sisters. As I close this last testament to Austin's memory, I can still clearly hear his voice gently breaking with laughter. I cannot help but wonder how long I will retain the clarity of this precious memory and my heart breaks to think that as long as I live, I will never hear his voice or be able to embrace him again.

