Barbara Ruth Dickerson, 93 of The Woodlands, passed away on January 15, 2020 surrounded by family after a courageous battle with cancer. Barbara was born February 3, 1926 in Hollywood, California to Zoe and Alice Thurman. She was a proud and dignified woman who had a passion for life. She especially loved playing bridge and cherished the friends she made through decades of playing. Barbara loved spending time with her family. Her home was bursting with pictures and mementos from children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren that gave her great joy over the years.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband of 39 years James Rollin Dickerson, brothers Jack and Kent Thurman, sisters Peggy Dickerson and Midge Cornwell, and grandson Dustin Walton. She is survived by her daughters Barbara Jo Leonard and husband Glen, Gail Beane White and husband Randy, Deborah Novosad and husband John, Donna McNeil and husband Mike, and Denise Walton. Also surviving are grandchildren Ronnette Leonard, Kelli Marovish, Amber Novosad, Misty Lindenberger, Ryan Novosad, Chelsea Mueller, Zachary Novosad, Sheree Cirincione and Brooke Reed. She is survived by nine great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.

A reception will be held in her honor Friday, January 24, 2020 at 12:00 PM followed by a memorial service at 1:00 PM at the Brookside Funeral Home - Champions (3410 Cypress Creek Pkwy, Houston, TX 77068).