Barbara Kilgore Meares was born on December 27, 1929 in Waco, Texas and passed into heaven on May 3, 2018 in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma at the age of 88.

Barbara was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She married John Meares of Waco when she was 17 years old. They were devoted to each other for 60 years. She always humbly bragged that her friends thought John looked like a 'movie star'. She was our 'queen'. She briefly worked outside the home for Southwestern Bell in their early days of marriage. They lived in Conroe for 47 years. She moved to Oklahoma City in 2015.

Her second love became the game of tennis. She began playing at the Conroe YMCA in Candy Cane Park around age 35 and played into her mid 70's. She captained many teams in the Houston Ladies Tennis Association, Jack Rabbit and North Country leagues. When her teams won, she would jokingly report, "we beat the flat bellies"! She never had siblings in life, but her tennis girlfriends became as close as sisters could be.

She loved doing genelogy research for our family and others at the Montgomerey County Library. She was a spirited Conroe Tiger football fan and season ticket holder.

We fondly remember the way she made every holiday/birthday "the best". Her children's children and their's became her ultimate joy in life. She celebrated each one of them as their biggest cheerleader. We love her and the wonderful days she gave us. We look forward to the day we embrace our beautiful Mom and Gran Gran again.

Barbara was preceded in death by her father, Robert Kilgore; her daughter Marcia Nell; her mother, Clara Koerth Kilgore; her grandson, Jared Lowrance; her brother-in-law, Philip Meares; husband, John Meares; aunt, Helena Koerth Hays; daughter-in-law, Charlotte Elizabeth Meares; and sister-in-law Catherine Meares Britain. She is survived by her son, John Britain "Britt" Meares; her daughter, Janet Clare and son-in-law "Butch" Lowrance; her youngest son, Jeffrey Meares and daughter-in-law Connie; her sister-in-law, Patsy Meares and nephew, Brian Meares; her 6 grandchildren Abbey Meares, Britney (Lowrance) and husband Matt Minchew; Brittney Lopez, Dorinda Petree, Bradie Petree, Sidney Petree III; and her 6 great-grandchildren, Avery, Bode, Sammie, Amalia, Braelinn, and Amiah.

Graveside services will be held at Rosemound Cemetery in Waco, Texas on Thursday, November 21, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. 3201 S 12th St., Waco, Texas 76706. In lieu of flowers, please make donations to North Country Tennis Association.

Family and Friends Gathering following graveside services at 2:30 p.m. Rudy's Bar-B-Q 2510 Circle Rd., Waco, Texas 76706