Mrs. Barbara Linn Goodnight Wise of The Woodlands, TX entered into eternal rest March 11, 2019 at the age of 80. Born in Charlotte, NC on April 1, 1938, she was the daughter of the late Claud Barnhardt Goodnight and Annie Ruth Linn Goodnight. Mrs. Wise was married to Joseph William Wise who preceded her in death on February 9, 2018.

Mrs. Wise graduated from Landis High School in 1956. She graduated from Catawba College in 1960 with a B.A. in Education. She furthered her education at Eastern Michigan University and Sam Houston State University where she received her master's degree. Mrs. Wise received the title of Master Gardener from Texas A & M University.

Mrs. Wise was an educator for over 40 years. She taught math most of her career and loved geometry. She taught at Jackson Park Elementary School, Kannapolis, NC, Manchester High School, Manchester, MI, Aldine High School, Aldine, TX, Hickory High School, Hickory, NC, Oak Ridge High School, Oak Ridge, TX where she worked until she retired.

Mrs. Wise was a member of Delta Kappa Gamma. She loved math and red sports cars. She was an animal lover, avid reader and enjoyed gardening. Mrs. Wise was a huge Michigan Wolverines football fan and enjoyed attending Astro and Texans games with her husband. She was small in stature but big on life, always wearing a smile, cracking a joke, and laughing. She was a member of the Lord of Life Lutheran Church in The Woodlands, TX.

Mrs. Wise i s survived by two sons, Chris Wise of Austin, TX and Andrew Wise and wife Alison of Smyrna, GA. She is survived by 6 grandchildren, Morgan and Dylan Wise of GA, Paloma, Natalia and Lila Cisneros-Wise of TX and Kimiko Haughwout and husband, Austin of NC. She is survived by her cousin, Mary Ruth Setzer of Mooresville, NC, brother-in-law, Rudy Wise and wife Gail of Landis, NC, sister-in-law, Gay Wise Roberts and husband David of Landis, NC, and sister-in-law Barbara Ann Goodnight Wise of Kannapolis, NC. She is also survived by 2 great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Mrs. Wise leaves behind her faithful companion Duke, her Golden Retriever, that stayed by her side during her illness.

There will be a family graveside service at Carolina Memorial Park in Kannapolis, NC. A celebration of life for both Barbara and Joe will be held at 4pm on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at First Reformed Church in Landis, NC.

Linn-Honeycutt Funeral Home of Landis is serving the Wise family. Condolences may be left at www.linnhoneycutt.com . In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to CurePSP at www.psp.org