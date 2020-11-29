Bert Harrell Lynch passed away on November 26, 2020 following a brief illness.



Bert was born on December 25, 1937. He was the youngest of four sons born to James and Eva Lynch in Conroe, Texas. He was a lifelong resident of Conroe, where he started Kindergarten and graduated from Conroe High School in 1956. Bert attended one year at the University of Texas in Austin, where he began studying accounting. He transferred to Sam Houston State University where he received his degree in accounting in 1960. After graduation, Bert began his career as an agent with the Internal Revenue Service for the next 6 years.



Upon receiving his CPA certification, Bert and his childhood friend, Charlie Hereford, partnered in 1967 and founded Hereford, Lynch & Company, which grew into one of the largest accounting firms in Texas during the 1970s-80s with offices in Conroe, Huntsville, Cleveland, Tomball and Houston. The firm provided Accounting, Audit and Tax services for many wonderful years. Bert loved the tax side of the accounting firm. He was known for trust, honesty, integrity and respect in the accounting industry. Bert loved his career and his employees were treated like family. He made sure they were taken care of even during lean times.



Bert was a member of First Baptist Church. As a young child, his mother made sure he was in attendance. As years went by, Bert became an avid listener to Brother Herrington every Sunday morning at home. Bert was quiet about his faith, but he knew heaven was waiting. He told us several times lately, "I will see you there."



Bert was an active community member in Montgomery County for years. He served on many boards throughout his lifetime. He served as president of the Conroe Jaycees. He was past president of the Conroe Rotary Club and honored as Rotarian of the Year. Bert also received the Paul Harris Fellowship Award as one of the highest honors Rotary can bestow upon a person. Bert was a member of the Conroe Chamber of Commerce. Bert was a part of the Hulon N. Anderson Foundation. His love for his high school Alma Mater, led him to be a founding member of the Conroe High School Alumni Association. This group still continues strong and gives scholarships to Conroe High School Seniors. Bert also served on the Montgomery County Community Foundation Board.



Bert was an avid Texas high school football follower. He and his lifelong friends John Earl Weisinger and Bill Steen would travel all over the state of Texas to catch several games on a weekend. They bought a limousine and traveled to many venues over many years. Whether it was 6 man football or 6A football; they picked their teams and traveled. Bert had a lifelong love for football and held a special place for the Conroe Tigers. He was a player himself and followed the Tigers through many decades in all sports.



Bert enjoyed a good fishing trip. He would spend hours on the lake looking for that special "spot" for white crappie.



Bert's greatest pride was his family. He loved his five grandsons immensely. He watched many games with a pad in his pocket to keep their statistics. The grandsons shared with "Boppa" their love for sports and shared many stories together. He instilled the importance of education and making the grade. Bert was a loyal grandfather and the memories all five boys have of their Boppa will carry them through generations. He was one of a kind.



Bert is preceded in death by his parents James and Eva Lynch, his three brothers, M.L. Lynch, Jim Henry Lynch, Billy Joe Lynch and daughter Martha Lynch.



Bert is survived by his beloved wife Susan Craig Lynch and his daughters Susan Lynch Hineman (Kent), Stephanie Lynch Hood (Justin), Katherine Lynch and Elizabeth Lynch. Bert loved his five grandsons Kendall Hineman (Jenna), Keaton Hineman (Kennah), Jaden Hood, Jordan Hood and Jentry Hood. He is the proud great grandfather to Ella Kate Hineman, Mason Hineman, Harlow Hineman and Colbie Claire Hineman. Bert is survived by many nieces and nephews.



The family will receive visitors in the chapel at Metcalf Funeral Home on Wednesday, December 2.2020 at 10:00am followed by the funeral services at 11:00am. A private family interment at Garden Park Cemetery will follow the service. Pallbearers are his son-in-laws Kent Hineman and Justin Hood along with his five grandsons Kendall Hineman, Keaton Hineman, Jaden Hood, Jordan Hood and Jentry Hood. Honorary Pallbearers are his lifelong friends John Earl Weisinger, Carter Moore, Rigby Owen, Jr., Max Mahaffey and Fred Greer.



The family would like to thank Jocelyn at HCA Houston Healthcare Conroe for her love and care for Boppa. We would also like to thank Victoria with Encompass Health Hospice, The Woodlands for her love and support.



The family requests those wishing to honor Bert with a donation consider giving to the Conroe High School Alumni Association ATTN: Scholarship in Honor of Bert Lynch, PO BOX 2017, Conroe, Texas 77305 or the Montgomery County Community Foundation, 2001 Timberloch Place, Suite 500, The Woodlands, Texas 77380.



