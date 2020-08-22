Bettie Jo (Altman) Johnson, 94, went home to be with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on August 19, 2020. She was born January 29, 1926, in Fort Worth, Texas.



She is survived by her children, Travis Wayne Johnson (Debbie), Carolyn Johnson Martinez (Roland) and Brenda Johnson Taylor (Mike), seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Dewitt "T.D." Altman and Lemma Elizabeth (Culbreth) Altman, the father of her children, Dimmit Johnson and eight brothers and sisters.



Jo graduated from Modern Beauty College, Houston, Texas, in 1945, with a certification in beauty culture, but chose to be a stay-at-home mother who was devoted to her children. She retired from the Food Services Department of the Teague Independent School District, Teague, Texas, and later moved to Conroe, Texas.



As a strong woman of great faith, Jo was a mighty prayer warrior! She was a great cook and gifted seamstress. Throughout her life she enjoyed fishing, quilting, reading her Bible, and playing dominoes (especially "chicken foot").



Sincere thanks and gratitude to her dear friends, Lorene "Sissy" Brown and husband, Willie Brown for their love and friendship over the past several years and to her church family at New Horizon Nazarene Church in Conroe, Texas.



Due to the current COVID-19 situation, a private graveside service will be held Monday, August 24, 2020, at 10:00 a.m., Park Cemetery, Madisonville, Texas. In lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Memorial Fund of New Horizon Church of the Nazarene, Conroe, Texas, which helps support missionaries around the world.



