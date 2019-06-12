Bill G Scrimpshire, 82, of The Woodlands, TX, passed away June 5th, 2019 of natural causes.

Bill was born to Lobirta & DW Scrimpshire in Laurel, MS. He served in the United States Air Force before attending the University of Southern Mississippi, where he received a B.S. in journalism. Bill started his career as a newspaper reporter before joining Shell Oil Company for a 32-year stint, starting in public relations, then as a publications manager, before retiring as editor-in-chief for Shell internal publications. Throughout his career, he won numerous awards and commendations for his photography, writing, and editing skills. In his spare time, Bill loved to golf, coach his sons' baseball teams, and spend time with his friends and family.

Bill is survived by his wife, Mary Jo; son Darren and daughter-in-law Darcy, son Craig and daughter-in-law LeAnn, and daughter Deanna and son-in-law Jonathan; his 6 grandchildren Sydney, Jackson, Ryan, Alexandra, Benjamin, and Liam; his siblings Laudice, Tommy Lee, Linda Daniels, and David; and numerous nephews and nieces.

He was predeceased by his parents; his brothers Raymond, James, and Donald; and his sister Helen Craft.

A celebration in Bill's memory will be held later this summer.

Should friends desire, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to University of Southern Mississippi Foundation, Journalism/Public Relations Fund-0062, in memory of Bill Scrimpshire.

"If it were easy, everyone would do it!"