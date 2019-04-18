Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Caleta Linn.

(Gay) Caleta Linn, age 77, of The Woodlands, Texas.

With great sadness we announce the passing of Caleta on Friday April 12, 2019. Caleta was born in Laurel, Mississippi to Estelle C. Byrd and Wendell H Byrd. Caleta graduated from Glade High School and received a degree from University of Southern Mississippi.

She was married to Nelson E. Linn.

She was a loving and devoted wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin and friend to all whose lives she touched. Caleta was a proud member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church of The Woodlands, TX

Caleta was preceded in death by her loving and devoted husband; loving parents, step-daughter; Barbara Linn, step- son Douglas Linn.

Caleta is survived by brother; Dale C. Byrd, step-son; David Linn.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Caleta's memory may be made to , www.americancancersociety.com.

