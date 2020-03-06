Carol Ann Wesling, age 90 of The Woodlands, Texas passed away on March 3, 2020. Carol was born January 17, 1930 in Elmhurst, Illinois. Preceding her in death were her father, mother, brother and sister, and her beloved husband, Clarence. Survivors include her daughter Pam Williams (Jim) of Lake in the Hills, Illinois and her sons Scott Wesling of Villa Park, Illinois and Tom Wesling (Linda) of The Woodlands, Texas.; grandchildren Todd Williams(Donielle) of Prairie Grove, Illinois, Brett Williams (Pam) of East Dundee, Illinois, Megan Wesling of Fort Worth, Texas, Matt Wesling of The Woodlands, Texas, Joshua Wesling of Prineville, Oregon, Blake Wesling of Villa Park, Illinois and Nick Wesling of Verona, Wisconsin; Great grandchildren Colton and Weston Williams. After spending 30 years in Traverse City, Michigan, Carol made the move to her home at The Village at the Waterway.

A private memorial will be held at the Village at the Waterway on Sunday, March 8. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to The Montgomery County Community Foundation in The Woodlands, Texas at www.MCCFoundation.org or send to 2001 Timberloch Place Suite 500, The Woodlands, TX. 77380. Funds will be directed to the Montgomery County Women's Center Endowment Fund.