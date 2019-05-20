Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Charles A. Neel. View Sign Send Flowers Obituary

Funeral services for Charles Arthur Neel Jr., 59, of Shenandoah, will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin with Don Hooton officiating. Interment will follow at Garden of Memories Memorial Park. Mr. Neel was born July 22, 1959 in Beaumont, Texas, the son of Charles Arthur Neel Sr. and Gloria Ann (Grainger) Neel, and died Wednesday, May 15, 2019 in Dallas. Mr. Neel was the sales territory channel manager for Tripp Lite. He was a member of Woodland Church of Christ in Shenandoah. Mr. Neel loved going to the lake, scuba diving, and fishing. He enjoyed reading, going to family gatherings, and grilling. Mr. Neel was an Eagle Scout with Troup 132. And first and foremost, He loved his mother. Mr. Neel is survived by his wife, Cecelia Neel of Shenandoah; daughter, Krista Neel of Dallas; son and daughter-in-law, Travis and Katy Neel of Dallas; daughter, Carlee Neel of Shenandoah; son, Ben Cameron of Longview; son, Will Cameron of Shenandoah; son, Caleb Cameron of Magnolia; granddaughter, Lexxie Cameron of Magnolia; mother, Gloria Neel of Diboll; sister and brother-in-law, Andrea and Bo Gilbert of San Antonio; brother and sister-in-law, Anson and Nancy Neel of Silsbee; along with numerous nieces and other relatives. He was preceded in death by his father, Charles Arthur Neel Sr. Pallbearers will be Jeff Moffett, Mike Mistrot, Mark Mistrot, Donnie Carver, Ben Cameron, Travis Neel, Steve Rayburn, and TJ Wachter. Special memorials may be made to the , 1599 Clifton Road, N.E., Atlanta, GA 30329. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Sunday, May 19, 2019 at Shafer Funeral Home in Lufkin. Shafer Funeral Home, Lufkin directors.

