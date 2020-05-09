It is with deep sadness that I announce the passing of Charles E. (Chuck) Watson on May 6, 2020. Chuck was born in Ashburn, Georgia on June 6, 1932, was in the United States Navy from 1951 to 1955, serving four years on the USS Wasp Aircraft Carrier. Chuck saw the world from the Wasp and thought there was no place like home. After his stint in the service, Chuck attended the Institute of Technology in Kansas City, Missouri, then ended up in Memphis, Tennessee working for Delta Air Lines. Memphis is where he met and married his wife, Roma McCaffrey Watson, and where their daughter, Lisa Suzanne Watson King, was born. From Memphis, Chuck moved to Houston with Delta Air Lines, and worked for Delta a total of thirty-seven years, retiring as Manager of Crew Scheduling from Dallas to the Far East. He is survived by Roma, his wife of sixty-two years, by his son-in-law, William King, of The Woodlands, and his brother, Robert Lee Watson, of Sylvester, Georgia, and by many friends. He was predeceased by his parents and his brother, Leonard Watson, of Sylvester, Georgia. In his younger adult life, Chuck was involved in the sport of softball, coaching Lisa's team for many years with his best buddy, Wayne Lambert. He also played in the men's softball league and won several awards for his speed and hitting abilities. During his later years Chuck spent time on the tennis courts at The Woodlands Country Club and enjoyed his tennis friends and tournament partners through the years. He had a big, big overhead that was coveted by many a tennis player. Chuck loved the sport of fishing, too, with his friends Buddy Weeks and Alex Blondeau. He had many stories about the fish he caught and those he almost caught. Chuck would talk to anyone, anywhere, anytime, was known to make a short story long, and enjoyed the encounters always. Chuck loved his pups from the first, Spot, who was white with, of course, one black spot, then marriage and a daughter brought along Thursday, on to Punkin, Connie, Frances, Savannah and Sara. There will be no memorial service. Farewell dearest Chuck! We'll be looking at the moon but we'll be seeing you.



