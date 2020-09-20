Charles F. "Fritz" Jones, age 89 of The Woodlands, Texas passed away peacefully on September 9, 2020. He was the loving husband of Peggy Ann (Rhoads) Jones, and caring father of sons Roger A. Jones, and David M. Jones. Fritz was born in Louisville, Kentucky on May 9, 1931 to John D. Jones and Garnett S. Jones of Ft. Thomas, Kentucky. Fritz was a man of many talents. After earning a MA degree in Mathematics from the University of Cincinnati, he worked for IBM in Poughkeepsie, New York for 34 years as a mathematician and programmer, and later earned three patents in thermodynamics for the company. After a rewarding career with IBM, he retired in 1994 to volunteer as an elementary school teaching assistant, where he worked in his wife's second grade class room helping to teach children to read with music and song. His many interests included singing in barbershop quartets and choruses, and was a member of SPEBQSA for over 40 years. Fritz often performed in shows and contests, and his quartet was once invited to sing at The White House for President Reagan. His booming bass voice was often featured in solo performances which inspired concert goers. He served God by singing in the church choir and a mixed gospel quartet, and was also a deacon at the First Baptist Church of Beacon, New York. In his later years, he remained close with his quartet friends Bill James, Bill Easterling, and Fred Gielow who were like brothers to him. His other fine arts interests included oil painting, where he enjoyed painting landscapes, stills, and portraits. After his wife's retirement from teaching, Fritz and Peggy moved to Texas to be with his son and daughter-in-law, and to help raise their two grandchildren. Fritz continued to enjoy his love of singing and it gave him considerable joy to sing in the barbershop quartet in the Class Act Production, "The Music Man", where he performed with his granddaughter Kelley. He was a loving, caring gentle man and he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He is predeceased by his parents John and Garnett Jones, and his loving wife Peggy whom he was married to for 53 years. He is survived by his brother, Roger Wallace Jones, two sons Roger Allen Jones and David Michael Jones, daughters-in-law Aichin Lim Jones and Caren Cowart Jones, and grandchildren, Kelley Jones Gann and David Kyle Jones. In leu of flowers memorial contributions can be made in his name to The Woodlands United Methodist Church, 2200 Lake Woodlands Drive, The Woodlands, TX, and AMG International Missionary fund.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store