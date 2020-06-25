Dan Shook, age 72, of Woodforest, Texas passed away June 20, 2020 with his family at his side.

Dan was born in Fayetteville, Arkansas on May 23, 1948. He grew up as an only child with his parents Lorene and Theron Shook in Springdale, Arkansas. Dan was a star football player at Springdale High School and was later inducted into the Springdale High School Athletics Hall of Fame. Dan studied business at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He later attended the Wharton School of Business where he earned many executive certificates.

Dan was married to Carol Wright Shook for 52 years. They have two daughters: Dr. Leslie Ledbetter, a dermatologist residing in The Woodlands and Whitney Seewald, an award-winning school teacher residing in Pasadena. They have two granddaughters: Emily Ledbetter, a senior at Texas A&M and Kate Ledbetter, an incoming freshman at the University of Texas at Austin.

Dan and Carol lived in Arkansas, Florida and Missouri before moving to The Woodlands in 1982, 38 years ago.

Dan had a very successful career in mortgage insurance. He worked for Republic Mortgage Insurance Company (RMIC) for 30 years and became RMIC's manager for the central region of the United States. He hired many young people for their first jobs as insurance sales representatives in major cities in the mid-west. Dan became a wonderful mentor to all his employees, helping them to develop professionally in the insurance industry and personally through life skills. He was renowned for his positive attitude and willingness to help others talk through issues and come up with good solutions. Dan felt that hard work and fun could co-exist…and did he ever have fun!!!

Dan travelled throughout the country in his job and never met a stranger whether in an airport, a restaurant or on a golf course. He was gregarious and the life of a party. Dan loved good wine, golf and travel and combined the three of them on trips to France, Italy, New Zealand, Mexico and particularly the Big Island of Hawaii, where he, Carol and friends vacationed each year. Dan was one of the earliest members of the Carlton Woods Country Club where he served on the Board of Directors. He loved to spend time with friends on the golf course and hit three holes-in-one! He was a member of The Woodlands United Methodist Church and of Toastmasters.

Dan passed away on June 20, 2020 after a difficult battle with Parkinson's Disease and Alzheimer's Disease.

He is survived by his wife Carol Shook, daughters Leslie Ledbetter and Whitney Seewald, granddaughters Emily Ledbetter and Kate Ledbetter, sons-in-law Toby Ledbetter and Joe Seewald, sister-in-law Ann Wright, uncle Dale Shook, aunt Judy Shook, cousin Tammy Shook and many other relatives.

Due to COVID-19 concerns, a private family memorial service will be held on Friday, July 10. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson's Research, Alzheimer's Associations and The Woodlands United Methodist Church.