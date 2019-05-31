David W. Norton of the Woodlands, TX passed away on May 28, 2019. He was a kind and loving husband, father, and grandfather with many wonderful longtime friends in the Woodlands community and beyond. Though his journey with us was cut short by a sudden and rare disease, CJD, he lived a happy and blessed life full of world travel, business success, and great times with family and friends. He was a lover of good wine, fly fishing, and golfing with his buddies- well at least when he was hitting them straight- and never lost his witty sense of humor or his warm smile even in the most difficult of times.

Born on July 9, 1943 in the small town of Susquehanna, PA, Dave was the youngest of 8 children. After attending Penn State, he started his career as an entry level engineer with Dresser Industries in upstate New York. Armed with the decent prospects of a full-time job and plenty of charm and perseverance, he eventually managed to woo his beautiful high school sweetheart, Donna T. Norton, to marry him in 1967. He always said he married up when he landed Donna and nobody could ever argue with that. They remained soul mates and best friends until her passing in 2012, raising 3 lucky children along the way.

In his career, Dave had a passion for work and a focused determination for success. He steadily rose up the corporate ladder, relocating his family to places far and wide throughout the US and Europe, eventually becoming the President/CEO of Dresser-Rand. By all accounts, he lived his professional life as he did his personal life, with unwavering integrity and always treating people with the same decency, kindness, and respect he expected from others. He retired at age 58 to spend more time with his family, work on his golf game (mostly a futile effort), and regularly lose money to his friends at poker night. He was a great dad, husband, and friend, and an inspiration to so many. He will be sorely missed.

Dave is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Bruno (and husband Jeff) of the Woodlands, TX; son Bradford Norton of Sainte-Adresse, France; son Derek Norton (and wife Pamela) of Alexandria, VA; grandchildren Deya and Parker Norton and Tyson and Marek Bruno; and David's wife, Sherry Holman Norton, who brought him much joy and love in the last few years of his life. A memorial service will be held in the Chapel at Forest Park The Woodlands on Saturday June 8, 2019 at 2:00 PM followed by a reception at The Woodlands Country Club Palmer Course club house from 3-5pm. To leave messages of remembrance for Dave please visit www.forestparkthewoodlands.com